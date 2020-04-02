UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Says Paid For Half Of Russia's Medical Assistance To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:35 PM

RDIF Says Paid for Half of Russia's Medical Assistance to US

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had footed half of the bill for the medical cargo recently sent to the United States to fight COVID-19 and expects similar steps from the US partners if needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had footed half of the bill for the medical cargo recently sent to the United States to fight COVID-19 and expects similar steps from the US partners if needed.

On Wednesday, an An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, the plane carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

"RDIF paid half the cost of medical equipment for hospitals, and laboratories in New York. We are also working with American companies to deliver cargo from the United States if necessary and expect that American partners can pay half its cost," the RDIF said.

"RDIF has been a reliable partner for US companies in the Russian market for many years and has always consistently advocated the development of the dialogue between Russia and the US. Today, such a dialogue is critical to fight coronavirus at the global level," the fund added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Same New York United States Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE produces 70 types of vegetables and fruits, co ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal Areas ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Aid to Italy to Combat COVID-19 Humanitar ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait Offers to Establish Gulf Food Security Netw ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission Concerned About Hungarian Emer ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand Introduces Curfew Starting Friday Amid CO ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.