MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had footed half of the bill for the medical cargo recently sent to the United States to fight COVID-19 and expects similar steps from the US partners if needed.

On Wednesday, an An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, the plane carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

"RDIF paid half the cost of medical equipment for hospitals, and laboratories in New York. We are also working with American companies to deliver cargo from the United States if necessary and expect that American partners can pay half its cost," the RDIF said.

"RDIF has been a reliable partner for US companies in the Russian market for many years and has always consistently advocated the development of the dialogue between Russia and the US. Today, such a dialogue is critical to fight coronavirus at the global level," the fund added.