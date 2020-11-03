UrduPoint.com
RDIF Says Partners In India, S. Korea, China To Produce Sputnik V Vaccine For Argentina

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 AM

RDIF Says Partners in India, S. Korea, China to Produce Sputnik V Vaccine for Argentina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine for Argentina will be produced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund's (RDIF) partners in India, South Korea, China and some other countries, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told Sputnik in an interview that the country would receive 25 million doses of Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, in December and January.

"The Sputnik V vaccine for Argentina will be produced by RDIF partners in India, Korea, China and a number of other countries that are setting up a production of the Russian vaccine," Dmitriev said.

