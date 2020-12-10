RDIF Says Sputnik V Vaccine Subject to Politically Motivated Information Attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has become the target of information attacks in Russia and abroad for competitive or political reasons, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, Sputnik V, has become the target of a negative information attack in Russia and abroad for competitive or political reasons," the fund said, noting that the media sometimes publishes inaccurate data on its characteristics, production or the fund's negotiations with potential partners and contractors.