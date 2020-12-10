UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF Says Sputnik V Vaccine Subject To Politically Motivated Information Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

RDIF Says Sputnik V Vaccine Subject to Politically Motivated Information Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has become the target of information attacks in Russia and abroad for competitive or political reasons, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, Sputnik V, has become the target of a negative information attack in Russia and abroad for competitive or political reasons," the fund said, noting that the media sometimes publishes inaccurate data on its characteristics, production or the fund's negotiations with potential partners and contractors.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

36 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

36 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

36 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

18 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.