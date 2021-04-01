RDIF, Senior Paraguayan Official to Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Paraguayan presidential special envoy Federico Gonzalez Franco told Sputnik that he would be meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to discuss deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the Latin American country.

"Tomorrow I will have meetings with the management of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and we will consider more precisely the timing so that vaccines can be delivered to Paraguay as soon as possible," Franco said.

Earlier in the day, the special envoy met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss vaccine supplies.

In February, Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said that the country would get one million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The Latin American country is also expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.