UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF, Senior Paraguayan Official To Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:50 AM

RDIF, Senior Paraguayan Official to Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Paraguayan presidential special envoy Federico Gonzalez Franco told Sputnik that he would be meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to discuss deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the Latin American country.

"Tomorrow I will have meetings with the management of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and we will consider more precisely the timing so that vaccines can be delivered to Paraguay as soon as possible," Franco said.

Earlier in the day, the special envoy met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to discuss vaccine supplies.

In February, Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said that the country would get one million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The Latin American country is also expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

Related Topics

World Russia Paraguay February Million

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

37 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

50 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

53 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

53 minutes ago

US Police Briefly Evacuate Offices on Capitol Hill ..

24 minutes ago

Two US Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump Over Janu ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.