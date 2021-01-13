RDIF to Deliver 150Mln Doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, Including 10Mln in Q1

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, with a total of 150 million doses to be delivered this year, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

"RDIF to supply 10 mln doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021. First deliveries will begin as soon as January. Delegation from Brazil's União Quimica headed by President Fernando De Castro Marques met today with RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev," the statement says.

"RDIF, União Quimica agree to supply 150 million doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in 2021," Dmitriev said in a separate statement.