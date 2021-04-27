RDIF to Deliver Sputnik V Vaccine to India, First Doses to Arrive on May 1 - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will deliver Sputnik V vaccine to India amid a difficult situation with COVID-19, the first doses will arrive on May 1, the fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN on Monday.

Dmitriev also stated that India would be one of the key producers of Sputnik V. India is the state with the largest population of the 60 countries in which Sputnik V is registered, as well as the largest manufacturing hub for the Russian vaccine.