RDIF to Soon Announce New Agreements With Argentina, Peru on Sputnik V Vaccine - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will soon announce new agreements on supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will soon announce new agreements on supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday.

"In the near future we will announce agreement with Argentina and Peru in addition to the ones with Mexico, Brazil and a number of other countries," Dmitriev told a briefing.

According to the RDIF CEO, supplies of the vaccine to Latin America may begin in December.

"We will produce tens of millions of doses of the vaccine already in December and partly in November.

We will begin very active supplies in January. So there are only two issues. [One is] production capability we confirm that we can supply big volumes in December this year, we will manufacture [the vaccine] in India, Brazil, South Korea, China and one more country," Dmitriev said.

"Another issue is regulatory how quickly a regulator will approve our vaccine. For example, we have applied for holding clinical trials in Brazil and hope to receive a permit in December, too," the fund CEO said.