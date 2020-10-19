UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDIF To Soon Announce New Agreements With Argentina, Peru On Sputnik V Vaccine - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

RDIF to Soon Announce New Agreements With Argentina, Peru on Sputnik V Vaccine - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will soon announce new agreements on supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will soon announce new agreements on supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said Monday.

"In the near future we will announce agreement with Argentina and Peru in addition to the ones with Mexico, Brazil and a number of other countries," Dmitriev told a briefing.

According to the RDIF CEO, supplies of the vaccine to Latin America may begin in December.

"We will produce tens of millions of doses of the vaccine already in December and partly in November.

We will begin very active supplies in January. So there are only two issues. [One is] production capability we confirm that we can supply big volumes in December this year, we will manufacture [the vaccine] in India, Brazil, South Korea, China and one more country," Dmitriev said.

"Another issue is regulatory how quickly a regulator will approve our vaccine. For example, we have applied for holding clinical trials in Brazil and hope to receive a permit in December, too," the fund CEO said.

Related Topics

India Russia China Argentina Brazil Peru South Korea Mexico January May November December Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

14 minutes ago

Lithuanian Armed Forces Accuse Belarusian Media of ..

39 seconds ago

LDA's Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) holds ma ..

41 seconds ago

District administration Abbottabad establishes Sas ..

42 seconds ago

NA body discusses various criminal laws

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.