RDIF, Uniao Quimica File for Registration of Sputnik V Vaccine With Regulator in Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund and pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica have filed for the registration of the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V with Brazilian regulator, the fund said Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), União Química Farmacêutica Nacional and the Government of the State of Paraná announce the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), in order to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus infection, in conformity with the Brazilian regulatory procedures," RDIF said in a press release.