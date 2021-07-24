(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) welcomes Argentina's readiness to continue to work under the contract for the deliveries of Sputnik V vaccine to the country, the fund's spokesperson told reporters.

"RDIF welcomes the statement by the Minister of Health of Argentina that cooperation within the framework of the existing contract on Sputnik V vaccine supply to Argentina is continuing and there are no plans to revise or terminate the contract," the spokesperson said.

RDIF and the vaccine's producers are working to ensure uninterrupted supplies of the drug, he said.

"Thanks to production localization in many countries an additional manufacturing capacity in Argentina, India, China, South Korea and other countries is coming onstream shortly. An acceleration in Sputnik V production will take place already in September 2021," he said.