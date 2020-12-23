(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) welcomes the decision of the Russian Health Ministry to stop enrolling volunteers in clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the fund said Wednesday

The ministry will no longer add new participants to the post-registration trials.

More than 31,000 of people have already been enrolled. This number of participants helps study the vaccine for efficacy and safety during a long period of time, the ministry said.

"RDIF welcomes the Health Ministry's decision to stop enrolling volunteers in the clinical trials of Sputnik V because of the proven efficacy of the vaccine being more than 90 percent," the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.