RDIF Working With 4 Partners in India on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia is working with four partners in India on production of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We are working now with four partners from India that we believe would be able to produce the Gamaleya Institute's vaccine," Dmitriev said.

"We will hold clinical trials not only in Russia, but in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, possibly either in Brazil or India or even in both. We plan to produce the vaccine in more than five countries," Dmitriev said.

Russia is gathering information about potential interest in the vaccine via its embassies.

"We have provided our embassies in different countries with the information about the phase I and II clinical trials and this information is subsequently forwarded to health ministries in other countries," Dmitriev said.