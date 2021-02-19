RDIF Working With European Regulator to Start Review of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Reports about the incorrect filing of the application for the Sputnik V vaccine to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) do not correspond to reality, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is working with it to start a review, the vaccine's Twitter account said on Friday.

"Reports of potentially misdirected application to EMA are inaccurate. Following the submission of request for rolling review that was received by EMA, RDIF is working with EMA to start the rolling review for #SputnikV," the statement says.

The developers also recalled that the EMA had appointed a rapporteur for the examination of the Sputnik V vaccine a few days ago.