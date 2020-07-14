The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has said on Tuesday that he believes in the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology so much that he received the vaccine and it has already given him strong immunity against the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has said on Tuesday that he believes in the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology so much that he received the vaccine and it has already given him strong immunity against the disease.

"I am confident enough in Russia's Gamaleya vaccine that I received an injection of it. I developed a strong immunity in 20 days, even before the second booster shot that hopefully extends the immunity to two years," Dmitriev wrote in an op-ed published by the US magazine Newsweek.

The first stage of clinical trials of the Gamaleya vaccine was completed this past weekend, and the second phase is scheduled to conclude on July 28.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the trials are being conducted in full compliance with methodological regulations and that there have been no attempts to reduce the duration of the tests.

Dmitriev said that through international cooperation, Moscow is looking to increase production to 200 million doses by the end of 2020.

"By producing this vaccine through manufacturing partnerships in several countries, we will be able to ramp up production to 200 million doses by year's end," the RDIF CEO wrote.

The head of the Gamaleya Institute Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik on Monday that he hopes that small supplies of the vaccine will be available to civilians this coming fall.