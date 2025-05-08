Open Menu

Re-elected Australian Premier's New Cabinet To Be Sworn In Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Re-elected Australian premier's new Cabinet to be sworn in next week

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his Cabinet will be sworn in early next week, following his Labor Party's landslide election victory.

In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday night, Albanese said he would spend the weekend making decisions on the composition of his Cabinet members and portfolios.

The Labor Caucus, which comprises all the party's elected members of the parliament, is set to meet in the capital, Canberra, on Friday to vote on the Cabinet members, after which Albanese will allocate portfolios next Tuesday.

The Labor Party has so far won 89 of the 150 seats in the lower house, 13 more than the required 76 seats to form the government with a simple majority.

Labor candidates are also leading the vote count in four of the 11 seats still up for grabs.

The party is also expected to hold between 27 and 30 of the 76 seats in the upper house of the parliament—the Senate.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

5 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

13 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

13 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

13 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

13 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

13 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

13 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

14 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

14 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

14 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

14 hours ago

More Stories From World