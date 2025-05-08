Re-elected Australian Premier's New Cabinet To Be Sworn In Next Week
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his Cabinet will be sworn in early next week, following his Labor Party's landslide election victory.
In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday night, Albanese said he would spend the weekend making decisions on the composition of his Cabinet members and portfolios.
The Labor Caucus, which comprises all the party's elected members of the parliament, is set to meet in the capital, Canberra, on Friday to vote on the Cabinet members, after which Albanese will allocate portfolios next Tuesday.
The Labor Party has so far won 89 of the 150 seats in the lower house, 13 more than the required 76 seats to form the government with a simple majority.
Labor candidates are also leading the vote count in four of the 11 seats still up for grabs.
The party is also expected to hold between 27 and 30 of the 76 seats in the upper house of the parliament—the Senate.
