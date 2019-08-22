(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The re-entry capsule of Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer is expected to land in and be recovered from Australia at the end of next year, the JAXA space agency said Thursday.

"At the end of 2020, Hayabusa2 plans to return to the Earth with the samples collected from asteroid Ryugu. As with the recovery of the first Hayabusa in 2010, JAXA is currently working with the Australian Government to support the recovery of the Hayabusa2 re-entry capsule in 2020 at the Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA) located in the outback desert of South Australia," JAXA said in a published statement.

Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014 to collect mineral samples from the asteroid Ryugu, which is approximately 185 million miles from Earth.

JAXA is working with the Australian government to plan the return and recovery of Hayabusa2's re-entry capsule, which is believed to contain rock samples from Ryugu, the space agency said at a press conference, as cited by the Japan's NHK broadcaster.

The capsule is expected to return to Earth in either November or December 2020 and land in a desert area in southern Australia, the same place where the probe's predecessor, the Hayabusa, landed in 2010, the agency added.

Ryugu is considered a potentially dangerous, near-Earth terrestrial object. It is approximately 0.6 miles in diameter and orbits the Sun at 0.96-1.41 astronomical units every 474 days. Scientists believe that the samples from its surface may shed light on how the solar system was created and how life appeared on Earth.

The probe landed on the asteroid and collected its first samples in February.

In April, Hayabusa2 performed the first ever asteroid collision by firing a projectile at Ryugu. The hit created a crater from where the probe then collected new samples.