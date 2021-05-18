UrduPoint.com
Re-opening Borders Early Risks Lives: Australian PM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Re-opening borders early risks lives: Australian PM

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) --:Australia's Prime Minister has declared he will not risk lives by re-opening the country's borders early.

Morrison on Tuesday reiterated that it is not yet safe to allow quarantine-free travel to Australia amid increasing pressure to re-open the borders earlier than the mid-2022 date currently planned for.

"I'm not going to take risks with Australians' lives," he told reporters.

Jayne Hrdlicka, the chief executive of Australia's airline Virgin, told a business function on Monday that the borders should be considered to be re-opened when the most vulnerable people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

She acknowledged that "some people may die" but it would be "way smaller than the flu.

" Morrison described the comments as "insensitive," saying the pandemic was still raging overseas.

He confirmed that the government is working on a plan that will give vaccinated Australians greater freedoms during future coronavirus outbreaks.

As of Monday there had been more than 3.18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Australia.

At the current pace of roughly 447,000 doses a week, Australia could reach the 40 million doses needed to fully vaccinate Australia's adult population in mid December 2022, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

