Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating Thaw in NATO-Russia Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Despite NATO's reaction to the missile incident in Poland, there is no indication of a thaw in relations with Moscow, the alliance is still waging a proxy war against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Media reported on Tuesday that a missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing a military offensive against the alliance and that preliminary analysis suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

"NATO is in a state of proxy war against Russia, so there can be no talk of any (relations) thaw," Grushko said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian troops had not carried out any strikes near the Polish border and the photos circulated in media had nothing to do with Russian weapons. The Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made. Some experts suggested it can be a missile launched by the Ukrainian military's S-300 air-defense system.