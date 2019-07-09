UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reactor At Bolivian Nuclear Research Center To Become Operational By 2021 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:58 PM

Reactor at Bolivian Nuclear Research Center to Become Operational by 2021 - Official

The reactor being built at the Bolivian Nuclear Research and Technology Center (NRTC) by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom must be put into operation by 2021, Hortensia Jimenez Rivera, the general executive director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), told Sputnik on Tuesday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The reactor being built at the Bolivian Nuclear Research and Technology Center (NRTC) by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom must be put into operation by 2021, Hortensia Jimenez Rivera, the general executive director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In September 2017, Vienna hosted the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, during which the ABEN and Rosatom's State Specialized Design Institute signed a contract for building the NRTC, located in Bolivia's El Alto.

"Concerning the reactor ... it must be put into operation by 2021," the ABEN director said.

The Bolivian official pointed out that the country would develop nuclear energy to use it only for peaceful purposes.

"The nuclear program envisages peaceful, non-energy use of nuclear technologies," Jimenez Rivera said.

The ABEN general executive director stressed that Bolivia would open three nuclear medical centers in the cities of La Paz, El Alto and Santa Cruz. Up to 2,800 patients will be able to pass medical examination in these centers.

The Bolivian nuclear facility will operate a 200-kilowatt pressurized water reactor. The project is estimated at over $300 million and has a projected functional capacity of 50 years, after which the reactor can be modernized to extend its exploitation period.

Related Topics

Technology Water Russia Nuclear La Paz Vienna Santa Cruz Rivera Bolivia September 2017 Million

Recent Stories

Children&#039;s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi promote ..

46 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Fails to Pacify Extradition Bill O ..

2 minutes ago

Guatemala Gov't Seeks Impunity for Rights Violator ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N maligning national institutions: Faisal Vowd ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Share Security Expertise With Serbia - N ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar to Sign 'Big Contract' With Boeing During Em ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.