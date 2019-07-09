Reactor at Bolivian Nuclear Research Center to Become Operational by 2021 - Official

The reactor being built at the Bolivian Nuclear Research and Technology Center (NRTC) by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom must be put into operation by 2021, Hortensia Jimenez Rivera, the general executive director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), told Sputnik on Tuesday

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The reactor being built at the Bolivian Nuclear Research and Technology Center (NRTC) by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom must be put into operation by 2021, Hortensia Jimenez Rivera , the general executive director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In September 2017, Vienna hosted the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, during which the ABEN and Rosatom's State Specialized Design Institute signed a contract for building the NRTC, located in Bolivia's El Alto.

"Concerning the reactor ... it must be put into operation by 2021," the ABEN director said.

The Bolivian official pointed out that the country would develop nuclear energy to use it only for peaceful purposes.

"The nuclear program envisages peaceful, non-energy use of nuclear technologies," Jimenez Rivera said.

The ABEN general executive director stressed that Bolivia would open three nuclear medical centers in the cities of La Paz, El Alto and Santa Cruz. Up to 2,800 patients will be able to pass medical examination in these centers.

The Bolivian nuclear facility will operate a 200-kilowatt pressurized water reactor. The project is estimated at over $300 million and has a projected functional capacity of 50 years, after which the reactor can be modernized to extend its exploitation period.