Reactor Failure Causes Large Fire in US' Pennsylvania - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A large fire caused by a power plant reactor malfunction has broken out in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Tuesday.

"Pittsburgh Public Safety bureaus are currently responding to a large fire on Brunot Island (northeast of Pittsburgh)," the authorities said on Twitter.

Later in the day, the department said that the fire, which was the result of a catastrophic failure of a reactor at the Brunot Island Generating Station, was contained to the island.

The authorities added that no injuries were reported.