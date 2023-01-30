Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The high level of readiness of US manufacturers of mRNA vaccines for the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection raises questions, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"The high level of readiness of US manufacturers of mRNA vaccines for the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection raises questions. It seems that pharmaceutical companies developed vaccine preparations in advance, but could not quickly bring them to the market due to the specificity of the virus, which subsequently manifested itself in the low effectiveness of vaccination and numerous adverse reactions," Kirillov said.