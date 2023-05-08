Readmittance of Syria to Arab League Paves Way for Crisis Resolution - UAE Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The readmittance of Syria to the Arab League will pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis after years of war and instability, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Political Coordinator at the United Nations Ghasaq Shaheen said on Monday.

"I would like to welcome the decision taken by the Arab countries yesterday to readmit Syria to the League of Arab States. This is based on our shared belief in the importance of an effective Arab role in resolving Arab crises and restoring security and stability to the region. We hope that this step will pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis through a clear Arab approach, and the Syrian people will finally see a glimpse of hope after years of war," Shaheen said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the resumption of Syria's participation in the work of the Arab League as this will improve the state of affairs in the region.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria would return to the organization.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.