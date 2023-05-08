UrduPoint.com

Readmittance Of Syria To Arab League Paves Way For Crisis Resolution - UAE Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Readmittance of Syria to Arab League Paves Way for Crisis Resolution - UAE Envoy to UN

The readmittance of Syria to the Arab League will pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis after years of war and instability, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Political Coordinator at the United Nations Ghasaq Shaheen said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The readmittance of Syria to the Arab League will pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis after years of war and instability, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Political Coordinator at the United Nations Ghasaq Shaheen said on Monday.

"I would like to welcome the decision taken by the Arab countries yesterday to readmit Syria to the League of Arab States. This is based on our shared belief in the importance of an effective Arab role in resolving Arab crises and restoring security and stability to the region. We hope that this step will pave the way for a solution to the Syrian crisis through a clear Arab approach, and the Syrian people will finally see a glimpse of hope after years of war," Shaheen said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the resumption of Syria's participation in the work of the Arab League as this will improve the state of affairs in the region.

On Sunday, the Arab League states' foreign ministers announced that Syria would return to the organization.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest of Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on protesters in the country. More recently, some of those nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Syria and reopen their respective embassies.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Syria Moscow UAE United Arab Emirates Sunday From Government Arab

Recent Stories

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk a ..

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador-designate to KSA urges for div ..

Pakistan Ambassador-designate to KSA urges for diversification of products

4 minutes ago
 Two outlaws arrested, hashish stolen items recover ..

Two outlaws arrested, hashish stolen items recovered

4 minutes ago
 Trilateral FMs dialogue calls for urgent humanitar ..

Trilateral FMs dialogue calls for urgent humanitarian support to Afghanistan, ha ..

4 minutes ago
 Director security HESCO raids at private workshop, ..

Director security HESCO raids at private workshop, recovered 3 transformer

2 minutes ago
 US Launches Two More Cyclone-Watch TROPICS Cube Sa ..

US Launches Two More Cyclone-Watch TROPICS Cube Satellites From New Zealand - NA ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.