'Ready to go': Hope for new momentum as Ngozi takes WTO reins

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she was eager to get straight to work as she took up her role Monday as the first woman and first African to lead the beleaguered World Trade Organization.

"I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do," the former Nigerian finance and foreign minister said as she arrived for her first day on the job in Geneva.

"I feel ready to go."Hopes abound that the 66-year-old will be able to help the WTO address a range of towering challenges, including navigating through the global economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.