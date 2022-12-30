UrduPoint.com

Reagan's Aide Warns Against Overestimating Soviet Union, Underestimating Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Reagan's Aide Warns Against Overestimating Soviet Union, Underestimating Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The world should not overestimate the significance of the Soviet Union, but should also avoid underrating the importance of Russia, American scholar of Russian history Suzanne Massie, who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, told Sputnik in an interview on the USSR's centennial.

"Now the USSR is already a memory. I was at Gorbachev's funeral in Moscow, and with him the era of the USSR was gone, which, relative to the entire more than a thousand-year history of Russia, lasted only 70 years," Massie said in Russian. "I do not think it is necessary to overestimate the importance of the USSR, but the importance of Russia for the world today cannot and should not be underestimated."

Speaking of lessons Russia could draw from the Soviet period, Massie expressed her belief that Russia needs to combat its age-old bureaucracy.

"America does not know the new Russia at all, its new young faces, its spirit," she added. "I believe that Russia needs to be studied and studied from within, as I once did myself. And I just fell in love with it."

On December 30, 1922, five years after the October Revolution, the First All-Union Congress of Soviets in Moscow declared the creation of the Soviet Union, an entity intended to be built on Marxist principles and dedicated to ushering in a new era of Communism onto the world.

On December 26, 1991, the Soviet Union ceased to exist, soon after the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus signed the Belovezh Accords, declaring the country dissolved.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Young Belarus October December Congress All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

8 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

8 hours ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

8 hours ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.