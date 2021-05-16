MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Former US President Ronald Reagan's adviser on Russia, Suzanne Massie, who recently asked President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport, would need to go through the required procedures to obtain the citizenship, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik.

Massie's request was broadcast by the Russian NTV channel.

"There are certain formal procedures involved in this," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin would consider this request.

Massie, a prominent US scholar, has traveled to Russia many times and authored several books about the country.