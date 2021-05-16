UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reagan's Ex-Adviser Needs To Go Through Formal Process To Get Russian Passport - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Reagan's Ex-Adviser Needs to Go Through Formal Process to Get Russian Passport - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Former US President Ronald Reagan's adviser on Russia, Suzanne Massie, who recently asked President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport, would need to go through the required procedures to obtain the citizenship, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik.

Massie's request was broadcast by the Russian NTV channel.

"There are certain formal procedures involved in this," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin would consider this request.

Massie, a prominent US scholar, has traveled to Russia many times and authored several books about the country.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Citizenship

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

1 hour ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

2 hours ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.