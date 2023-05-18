UrduPoint.com

Real Assets Best Place To Invest With Property, Bonds In 'Big Bubbles' - Rogers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Real Assets Best Place to Invest With Property, Bonds in 'Big Bubbles' - Rogers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that people should invest in real assets and warned that bonds and property have turned into big bubbles.

"The main thing that usually does well in times like this will be commodities, with everybody's printing money. If things get bad, they print even more money, so in times like that, real assets usually are the best place to be. I mean wheat, silver, things of that sort," Rogers said.

For example, Rogers said, more copper is in high demand because they are needed to build electric vehicles as EVs replace petrol cars.

"And not many people have been opening copper mines or lead mines in the last 20 or 30 years," he said.

Meanwhile, most other big markets - including bonds, equities, and property - have been going up for years, he added.

"The world's had a period like we've never had before.

Like rarely have we had in history," he said. "So, there are not many shares that I can get excited about."

Bonds throughout the world have been in a big bubble with interest rates at historic lows.

"Property in many cases is a bubble. If you go to Korea or New Zealand or many parts of America, I mean, property is a bubble. So, I cannot see rushing into the property market stocks," he said.

Rogers is a high-profile investor and international financial commentator. In the 1970s he founded the Quantum Fund with billionaire George Soros. Currently based in Singapore, he is the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests, Inc. Time Magazine in 1994 dubbed Rogers the "Indiana Jones of finance" given the high profits he made investing in emerging foreign stocks that Wall Street neglected during the 1970s.

