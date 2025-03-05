Open Menu

Real Edge Atletico In Champions League Derby As English Duo Win Away

Published March 05, 2025

Real edge Atletico in Champions League derby as English duo win away

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Real Madrid eked out a 2-1 home victory over crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal and Aston Villa scored emphatic first-leg victories as the Champions League last 16 kicked off on Tuesday.

In the night's fourth tie, Lille gained a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real, who sit third in La Liga, edged Atletico, who are second, in a game illuminated by three dazzling goals.

Real took the lead on four minutes when Rodrygo Goes dribbled in from the right and placed a shot inside the far post.

The visitors gradually gained control and levelled after 32 minutes.

Julian Alvarez bounced off Eduardo Camavinga and slammed a curling shot into the top far corner. It was the Argentine's seventh goal of the Champions League campaign.

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul helped Atletico take control for long periods, with Madrid finding it hard to win the ball back.

Thibaut Courtois saved at full stretch from Griezmann before Brahim Diaz restored the home lead in the 55th minute, shimmying past a challenge and curling a shot inside the far post.

