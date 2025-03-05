Real Edge Atletico In Champions League Derby As English Duo Win Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Real Madrid eked out a 2-1 home victory over crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal and Aston Villa scored emphatic first-leg victories as the Champions League last 16 kicked off on Tuesday.
In the night's fourth tie, Lille gained a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.
At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real, who sit third in La Liga, edged Atletico, who are second, in a game illuminated by three dazzling goals.
Real took the lead on four minutes when Rodrygo Goes dribbled in from the right and placed a shot inside the far post.
The visitors gradually gained control and levelled after 32 minutes.
Julian Alvarez bounced off Eduardo Camavinga and slammed a curling shot into the top far corner. It was the Argentine's seventh goal of the Champions League campaign.
Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul helped Atletico take control for long periods, with Madrid finding it hard to win the ball back.
Thibaut Courtois saved at full stretch from Griezmann before Brahim Diaz restored the home lead in the 55th minute, shimmying past a challenge and curling a shot inside the far post.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From World
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League6 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal6 minutes ago
-
Real edge Atletico in Champions League derby as English duo win away6 minutes ago
-
Rain offers hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years6 minutes ago
-
Far-right outlets shake up Austrian media16 minutes ago
-
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launch rescheduled to March 616 minutes ago
-
Trump tariff uncertainty overshadows growth promises: analysts26 minutes ago
-
Dortmund held by Lille in Champions League first leg26 minutes ago
-
Young Gunners fire rampant Arsenal into Champions League box seat against PSV36 minutes ago
-
Chaos as Serbia opposition set off flares in parliament to back protests46 minutes ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast46 minutes ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan56 minutes ago