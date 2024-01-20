Real Estate Future Forum 2024 discusses innovation, opportunities

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Real Estate Future Forum 2024, to be held in Riyadh on January 22-24, will see discussions and dialogues on strategies of the real-estate sector at the local and global levels with the participation of more than 300 speakers from over 85 countries.

The closing day of the three-day forum will witness the signing of several deals and memoranda of understanding in real-estate development, housing unit construction, and the establishment of real-estate funds and alliances which will impact real-estate development at the local and global levels.

The Real Estate Future Forum 2024 seeks to enable its participants to raise professional standards in the real-estate sector and apply the latest technologies and innovations in accordance with international standards. More than 50 sessions and 40 workshops will be held during the forum’s third annual edition.