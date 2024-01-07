Real Madrid ease past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Reigning champions Real Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey last 16 with a 3-1 win at fourth-tier Arandina on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid progressed with a 3-1 win at third-tier Lugo after Memphis Depay struck twice, while Real Betis were knocked out in a 1-0 defeat by Alaves.

Surprise La Liga title challengers Girona beat second division side Elche 2-0.

Minnows Arandina fought gamely in the first half but Joselu put Madrid ahead with a penalty early in the second, with Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes expanding Madrid's lead.

Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez put through his own net in stoppage time to give Arandina a consolation goal which delighted supporters at their packed 6,000 capacity El Montecillo stadium.

"We know how hard these games are, with this pitch, but there are no excuses, we are Real Madrid, we have to win at any stadium," Joselu told television channel La 1.

"It was a bit harder than normal, but we are happy with the win and getting into the next round."

Arandina battled well to frustrate Madrid in a surprisingly even first half in the province of Castile and Leon, north of the Spanish capital.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Eduardo Camavinga, returning after a knee ligament injury which saw him miss nearly two months.

Otherwise the Italian largely deployed a combination of reserve and youth players, handing Turkish playmaker Arda Guler his first appearance since joining Madrid this summer from Fenerbahce.

Guler came closer than anyone to scoring in the first half, striking the post with a rasping free-kick and playing with freedom to roam.

"We have to be patient with him, and his quality was on show in the first half," Ancelotti told reporters.

"He has to improve his phyisque and intensity, he has personality and character."