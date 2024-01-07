Real Madrid ease past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Reigning champions Real Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey last 16 with a 3-1 win at fourth-tier Arandina on Saturday.

The minnows fought gamely in the first half but Joselu put Madrid ahead with a penalty early in the second, with Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes expanding Madrid's lead.

Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez put through his own net in stoppage time to give Arandina a consolation goal which delighted supporters at their packed 6,000 capacity El Montecillo stadium.

Elsewhere Atletico Madrid progressed with a 3-1 win at third-tier Lugo after Memphis Depay struck twice, while Real Betis were knocked out in a 1-0 defeat by Alaves.

Surprise La Liga title challengers Girona beat second division side Elche 2-0.

Arandina battled well to frustrate Madrid in a surprisingly even first half in the province of Castile and Leon, north of the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti started Eduardo Camavinga, returning after a knee ligament injury which saw him miss nearly two months.

Otherwise the Italian largely deployed a combination of reserve and youth players, handing Turkish playmaker Arda Guler his first appearance since joining Madrid this summer from Fenerbahce.

Guler came closer than anyone to scoring in the first half, striking the post with a rasping free-kick and playing with freedom to roam.

Madrid took the lead from the spot early in the second half after the excellent Diaz was tripped by Zazu as he ran into the area, with Joselu dispatching a firm, low penalty.

Diaz added the second moments later after the ball broke loose to him and he fired it home across Arandina goalkeeper Adrian Alvarez.

Joselu missed a good chance to extend Madrid's lead further before substitute Rodrygo stroked in the third in stoppage time from Diaz's cross.

Arandina got the goal their performance deserved at the death when Nacho deflected Raly Cabral's cross into his own net.

Earlier Depay scored twice for Atletico to send them through after Lugo had taken the visitors in level at the break.

Atletico took the lead in the second minute when Angel Correa tapped home Javi Galan's cross at the back post.

However the visitors were pegged back when Puerto Rican striker Leandro Antonetti bundled his way into the area and finished with aplomb.

Diego Simeone sent on Antoine Griezmann at half-time, bidding to avoid an upset, and Atletico took the lead midway through the second half through Depay.

The striker found space in the box and smashed home, going on to quickly add a second goal with a superb clipped finish from Marcos Llorente's cross.

"The team came out well after the break and in general had a good second half and were fair winners," Simeone told reporters.

Record 31-time Copa winners Barcelona visit Barbastro on Sunday.