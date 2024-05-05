Real Madrid La Liga Title Win In Numbers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Real Madrid's key numbers after the club won the La Liga title on Saturday for the first time since 2022:
Played: 34
Wins: 27
Draws: 6
Losses: 1
Goals scored: 74
Goals scored per game: 2.
18
Goals conceded: 22
Yellow cards: 64
Red cards: 4
Biggest win: 5-1 (v Valencia)
Most goals: Jude Bellingham (18), Vinicius Junior (13), Rodrygo (10)
Most assists: Fede Valverde (7), Toni Kroos (7), Rodrygo (5), Vinicius (5)
