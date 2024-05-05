Open Menu

Real Madrid La Liga Title Win In Numbers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Real Madrid La Liga title win in numbers

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Real Madrid's key numbers after the club won the La Liga title on Saturday for the first time since 2022:

Played: 34

Wins: 27

Draws: 6

Losses: 1

Goals scored: 74

Goals scored per game: 2.

18

Goals conceded: 22

Yellow cards: 64

Red cards: 4

Biggest win: 5-1 (v Valencia)

Most goals: Jude Bellingham (18), Vinicius Junior (13), Rodrygo (10)

Most assists: Fede Valverde (7), Toni Kroos (7), Rodrygo (5), Vinicius (5)

