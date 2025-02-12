(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Real Madrid once again twisted the knife into Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to compound a troubled season for the English champions and leave them on the brink of an early Champions League exit.

Twice City led at the Etihad as Erling Haaland finally came to the party against the Spanish giants with his first two goals in five games against Madrid.

But the Norwegian's goals cannot paper over the glaring cracks for City this season.

Madrid had been wasteful for 85 minutes and would have headed home cursing their finishing but for a late flourish.

Brahim Diaz netted against this former club just seconds after coming off the bench before Jude Bellingham, on his return to England, tapped home the winner in stoppage time after another City defensive calamity.

City have now conceded eight goals in the final 15 minutes of their last five Champions League games.

Late goals have also been a problem for Guardiola in the Premier League, where City sit a distant 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Despite winning just three of their eight previous Champions League games this season, City sneaked into the play-off round on the final night of the league phase.

However, they paid the price for finishing 22nd in the 36-team table by being paired with the 15-time European champions.

The clubs are facing off for the fourth consecutive season in the Champions League.

Madrid came out on top in two of the previous three ties, but on each occasion their trip to the Etihad was a chastening one.

In 2022 and 2023, Carlo Ancelotti's men shipped four goals, while last year they clung on bravely for a 1-1 draw before progressing on penalties.

This time it was a different story, long before the late twist in the tale.

"It was a weird one. We played some of our best football of the season and ended up behind," said Bellingham.

- Ageing City -

Madrid could have struck three times inside the first 15 minutes through Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Ferland Mendy.

A series of more chances came and went before Mbappe cancelled out Haaland's opener with a fortunate mishit.

Haaland restored City's lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes from time.

But even then the diminished nature of Guardiola's side from the one that has dominated the Premier League in recent years was exposed.

"The truth is we are not stable enough. It happened many times," conceded Guardiola.

"In the end we gave it away ourselves and at this level it's so difficult. It's not the first time."

City's first home European defeat since 2018 compounded the toughest season of Guardiola's glittering coaching career to date.

He repeated his belief that he has "not been good enough" to summon a response from an ageing squad that has dipped drastically since winning an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles.

City splashed out more than £170 million ($211 million) in the January transfer window in a desperate attempt to revive their fortunes.

But none of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush or Abdukodir Khusanov started, while Vitor Reis was not included in their European squad for the knockout stages.

Instead Guardiola put his faith in those that have delivered for him in the past.

Not for the first time this season, they ran out of steam in the closing stages as Madrid took a massive step towards ending City's Champions League dream for the third time in four years.