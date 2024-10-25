Real Madrid To Host Barcelona In La Liga's 1st El Clasico
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Real Madrid, La Liga's defending champions, will take on Barcelona Saturday in the first El Clasico of this year's Spanish league season.
The Week 11 clash will take place at 7.00 p.m. GMT at Real Madrid's home ground, the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez assigned as match referee.
Real Madrid will look to capitalize on their home advantage, aiming to leverage the energy of their supporters, while Barca will rely on their impressive form in La Liga, using their recent momentum.
With nine wins and a loss, Barcelona are currently at the top of the standings with 27 points.
Real Madrid are trailing with 24 points from seven wins and three draws.
Out of the 257 clashes between the two Spanish giants, Real Madrid leads in head-to-head results with 105 victories compared to Barcelona's 100, whereas the remaining 52 times have ended in draws.
In April, Real Madrid inflicted a 3-2 loss on Barcelona the last time the two teams met in La Liga
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in a friendly game they played in New Jersey ahead of the start of this season.
Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres will not fight for their team due to their injuries.
Also, Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo will be absent from Carlo Ancelotti's side when they host Hans-Dieter Flick's team.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From World
-
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 76 dead in Philippines5 minutes ago
-
UK climate strategy ruled lawful in landmark court case6 minutes ago
-
Kurdish rebels claim deadly Ankara attack56 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar meets Rwandan, Bangladeshi counterparts; trade, investment cooperation discussed56 minutes ago
-
Marc Marquez clocks lap record to go fastest in Thai MotoGP practice56 minutes ago
-
16 killed in south Mexico clashes2 hours ago
-
Uganda court sentences former LRA commander to 40 years2 hours ago
-
Trees and power lines flattened as Cyclone Dana hits India3 hours ago
-
Tropical storm leaves towns submerged, 66 dead in Philippines3 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis3 hours ago
-
Commonwealth struggles to overcome splits over brutal past4 hours ago
-
Thai massacre families demand justice as charge deadline expires4 hours ago