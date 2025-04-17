Real Madrid V Arsenal Starting Line-ups
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday:
Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)
Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Mikel Merino
Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)
Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)
