Open Menu

Real Madrid Will Not Take Part In Club World Cup: Ancelotti

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Real Madrid will not take part in Club World Cup: Ancelotti

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said in an Italian newspaper interview on Monday that the newly crowned European champions will refuse to play in the expanded Club World Cup next year.

"Players and clubs will not participate in that tournament," Ancelotti told Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

"A single Real Madrid match is worth 20 million Euros and FIFA wants to give us this amount for the entire Cup. So no. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation," the Italian coach added.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup is proposed to take place next summer, adding to an already congested Calendar for players.

England's Professional Footballers' Association has warned FIFA that players could go on strike.

Related Topics

World FIFA Real Madrid Coach Million

Recent Stories

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

2 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

3 hours ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

4 hours ago
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World