Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Record 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday wondering how to keep powerhouse striker Erling Haaland at bay.

The Norwegian juggernaut is back in form with seven goals in his last eight games across all competitions and will be aiming to capitalise on Madrid's crumbling defence.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao's long-term injury absences have been compounded by new injuries for Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez.

Along with veteran Nacho's departure last summer, Madrid are short at the back heading into the play-off round tie against City.

Madrid did not reinforce in the winter transfer window and Ancelotti said his team must "bear out" the tough spot they are in.

The coach is also still seeking the perfect balance between defence and attack after superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer.

The holders have often struggled defensively when using Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes together as starters.

However Ancelotti deployed his 'fantastic four' in a 1-1 La Liga draw against Atletico on Saturday and they worked hard when called upon to track back for the leaders.

That has not always been the case, with veteran midfielder Luka Modric rowing with Vinicius last week in a 3-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Leganes to get the Brazilian winger to help out more in defence.

"You always have to respect what Modric says," said Ancelotti, siding with the Croatian, and Vinicius seemed to take note.

Ancelotti spent the early months of the season complaining about a lack of balance and defensive work ethic from his side, as Madrid initially fell behind Barcelona domestically and were beaten by Brest, Liverpool and AC Milan in Europe.

Along with a surge in Mbappe's confidence and, subsequently, his goalscoring, Madrid have improved as the season progressed.

Ancelotti heralded his team's commitment against Atletico, ahead of the visit to the Etihad Stadium.

"Everyone sacrificed, battled, fought and retrieved a tricky game," said the coach, with Mbappe scoring in the second half after Julian Alvarez put Atletico ahead.

"Mbappe and Vinicius made an effort to be closer to the rest of the team... it was a good performance in terms of the players' commitment."

Bellingham put in the hard yards in particular, dropping to the left to help his team when Atletico were in possession.

It was a far cry from Madrid's 5-2 thrashing in the Spanish Super Cup final by Barcelona in January, with Ancelotti highly critical of his side's defending.

- 'Despite the difficulties' -

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, playing out-of-position at centre-back, conceded the penalty for Atletico's opener by treading on Samuel Lino's foot.

Despite the mistake he is set to retain his place against City, alongside 21-year-old defender Raul Asencio.

The young Spanish centre-back has become a regular for Ancelotti this season, largely down to Madrid's injury problems, and facing Haaland will be the biggest test of his career to date.

Asencio has risen to the challenge and is well-liked by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, who enjoy his occasional piques with opposition attackers.

Ancelotti highlighted that his team is thriving despite their various absentees at the back.

"Before the (derby) I saw an image in which Carvajal, Alaba, Militao and Rudiger greeted their team-mates before they took the field," the Italian coach pointed out.

"Despite the difficulties, we are doing very well."

Vazquez is the latest casualty, hurt towards the end of the Atletico draw and it means Uruguayan box-to-box midfielder Federico Valverde will likely fill in at right-back.

Even though Guardiola's side have been far below their best this season, Madrid's makeshift defence is an appealing prospect for City's attacking stars.

Ancelotti will hope his team can compete well enough to avoid a thrashing like those they have suffered against Barcelona this season, shipping nine goals in two matches, and take advantage of having the second leg at the Bernabeu.

