Real Number of COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan Higher Than Reported Due to Low Testing - WHO

The actual number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan is much higher than is being reported by public health officials in the country due to low testing capacity, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Afghanistan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The actual number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan is much higher than is being reported by public health officials in the country due to low testing capacity, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"The actual number of cases will be much higher than what is being reported because of the overall limited testing capacity. It is very clear that increased testing is urgently needed for a better overview of the situation," Peeperkorn stated.

The WHO official added that the country is also in short supply of lung ventilators, an essential piece of equipment to aid those hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.

"A key component of the One UN Health Response Plan is the procurement of medical equipment and supplies including ventilators and testing kits along with other items. Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of these essential medical supplies and equipment," Peeperkorn remarked, adding that greater global solidarity is required in order to distribute vital pieces of equipment.

With the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Afghanistan rising steadily and a significant proportion of tests returning a positive result, the WHO is working diligently to support the Afghan government's response to the global pandemic, Peeperkorn remarked.

"Under the One UN Health Response Plan, the UN agencies led by WHO are supporting the government of Afghanistan's multi-dimensional and multi-sectoral response to COVID-19, including the Ministry of Public Health's National Emergency Plan for COVID-19, with the objective of preventing new infections, slowing transmission, reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 as well as maintaining and strengthening essential health services," the WHO official said.

The assistance is being provided to help the Afghan government not only treat patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, but also to prevent the disease from spreading further, Peeperkorn elaborated.

"WHO and the other UN agencies are providing support across the country under eight COVID-19 pillars linked to: coordination and response planning; risk communication and community engagement; surveillance, rapid response and case investigation; surveillance and awareness at points of entries; expansion of testing laboratories; infection prevention and control; case management, and operational and logistics support," the WHO official stated.

Since the start of the outbreak, public health authorities in Afghanistan have confirmed 22,143 positive tests for the coronavirus disease. However, 60 percent of the 1,128 tests conducted in the country on Wednesday returned a positive result, as 684 new cases of the disease were reported.

A total of 542 positive tests were registered out of the 1,225 samples that were examined on Tuesday, according to the country's public health authorities.

The United Nations launched the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 on March 25 to ensure that countries across the globe have access to testing kits and medical equipment.