Real Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Afghanistan Higher Than Reported Due To Low Testing - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The actual number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan is much higher than is being reported by public health officials in the country due to low testing capacity, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"The actual number of cases will be much higher than what is being reported because of the overall limited testing capacity. It is very clear that increased testing is urgently needed for a better overview of the situation," Peeperkorn stated.

The WHO official added that the country is also in short supply of lung ventilators, an essential piece of equipment to aid those hospitalized with the coronavirus disease.

"A key component of the One UN Health Response Plan is the procurement of medical equipment and supplies including ventilators and testing kits along with other items.

Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of these essential medical supplies and equipment," Peeperkorn remarked, adding that greater global solidarity is required in order to distribute vital pieces of equipment.

Since the start of the outbreak, public health authorities in Afghanistan have confirmed 22,143 positive tests for the coronavirus disease. However, 60 percent of the 1,128 tests conducted in the country on Wednesday returned a positive result, as 684 new cases of the disease were reported.

A total of 542 positive tests were registered out of the 1,225 samples that were examined on Tuesday, according to the country's public health authorities.

The United Nations launched the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 on March 25 to ensure that countries across the globe have access to testing kits and medical equipment.

