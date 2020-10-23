'Real number' of Spain virus cases over three million

The "real number" of coronavirus cases in Spain is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday in a televised address

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The "real number" of coronavirus cases in Spain is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday in a televised address.

Earlier this week, Spain officially surpassed one million confirmed Covid-19 infections but Sanchez said the actual figure was much higher because the number of cases detected at the start of the pandemic was very low.