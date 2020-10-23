UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Real Number' Of Spain Virus Cases Over Three Million

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

'Real number' of Spain virus cases over three million

The "real number" of coronavirus cases in Spain is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, urging people to limit their movements as much as possible

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The "real number" of coronavirus cases in Spain is more than three million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, urging people to limit their movements as much as possible.

Spain, a nation of around 47 million people, on Wednesday officially became the first European Union nation -- and only the sixth in the world -- to surpass one million confirmed Covid-19 infections.

But Sanchez said in a televised address that "seroprevalence studies indicate that the actual number of people who have been infected in our country exceeds three million compatriots".

"The situation is serious and we must all with determination, social discipline and the necessary union to protect the public health of everyone." Sanchez said the actual number of infections is higher than the official figure because the number of cases detected at the start of the pandemic was very low.

Spain was now detecting "the majority of cases", around 70 percent, compared to just 10 percent during the first wave of the pandemic, he added.

Like other nations Spain has carried out antibody studies, also known as seroprevalence research, to get a clearer understanding of the size of an outbreak and where it is spreading in order to guide decisions on how to contain it.

The virus has so far claimed nearly 35,000 lives in Spain, according to the latest heath ministry toll published on Thursday.

But experts say that, as in most countries, the figure is probably much higher because insufficient testing and asymptomatic cases prevent the authorities from detecting the true scale.

Several regional governments announced new restrictions on Friday and urged Sanchez to impose a nighttime curfew.

The Madrid region said it would ban households from gathering indoors from midnight until 6 am and limit capacity inside bars and restaurants to 50 percent.

The measures will come into effect on Saturday when a two-week partial lockdown imposed on the Spanish capital area and several surrounding cities by the central government ends.

"The news measures drastically reduce social activity, especially at night," the Madrid region's top health official, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, told a news conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World European Union Guide Madrid Spain All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

41 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

56 minutes ago

Panel of Chairmen announced for KP PA

1 minute ago

Public holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PB ..

1 minute ago

Accelerated action plan for stunting, malnutrition ..

2 minutes ago

India desires Hindu majority in IIOJK to win possi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.