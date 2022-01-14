Real Progress on JCPOA Restoration Visible - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) There is real progress on the issue of the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is real progress there, there is a real desire, first of all between Iran and the US, to understand specific concerns, to understand how these concerns can be taken into account in a common package.

It can only be a package solution, just as the nuclear deal itself was a package solution," Lavrov told a press conference.