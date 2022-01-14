UrduPoint.com

Real Progress On JCPOA Restoration Visible - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Real Progress on JCPOA Restoration Visible - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) There is real progress on the issue of the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is real progress there, there is a real desire, first of all between Iran and the US, to understand specific concerns, to understand how these concerns can be taken into account in a common package.

It can only be a package solution, just as the nuclear deal itself was a package solution," Lavrov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Progress All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

5 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

55 seconds ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

56 seconds ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

58 seconds ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.