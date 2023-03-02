UrduPoint.com

'Really Hard' But 'Doable' To Deter China From Invading Taiwan Before 2030 - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:50 PM

'Really Hard' But 'Doable' to Deter China From Invading Taiwan Before 2030 - Pentagon

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said on Wednesday that he believes it will be "really hard," but nevertheless "doable," to deter China from attacking Taiwan before the end of the decade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said on Wednesday that he believes it will be "really hard," but nevertheless "doable," to deter China from attacking Taiwan before the end of the decade.

"I think it's doable. It's going to be really hard, but I think it's worth getting after it with urgency, but also with confidence that we can do it," Ratner said during a discussion at the Hudson Institute.

The Defense Department assesses that the United States' deterrence of China is real and strong, and Washington is doing everything it can to make sure it stays that way even though Beijing's capabilities and ambitions are allegedly growing, Ratner added.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said that the Biden administration's goal is to avoid having to fight any land war in Asia and with this aim in mind it is seeking to reduce tensions in diplomatic relations with China.

Wormuth added that the US Army is deploying increasingly significant forces in the Indo-Pacific region on rotational tours every year in order to deter China from any military moves against Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province and opposes any official contacts by foreign states with Taipei, considering Chinese sovereignty over the island to be indisputable.

Related Topics

Army China Washington Beijing Tours Taipei Ely United States From Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

20 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

26 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

26 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

26 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.