BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The emergency landing of the helicopter of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry near the border with Tajikistan on Friday was caused by a technical malfunction, a source from the ministry told Sputnik.

"The aircraft MI-8 MT, belonging to the Ministry of Defense, made an emergency landing in the Alai district of the Osh region due to a technical malfunction," the source said, adding that pilots and several passengers got injured but no one was in critical condition.