Reason For Ukraine Plane's Crash Technical - Head Of Iran's Emergency Department

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The head of Iran's Emergency Department Pirhossein Koulivand told Sputnik on Wednesday that the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran Imam Khomeini airport was purely technical, and there was no possibility for any other reasons.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, citing preliminary information, that all the passengers and crew members were killed in the crash.

"The reason for the Ukrainian plane crash is purely technical, and there is no possibility for anything else," he said.

Koulivand added that most of the plane's passengers were Iranian, and there were nine crew members on board.

"All the passengers on the plane are dead, bodies have been collected and now we are transferring them to the Forensic Medicine Division for DNA testing," Koulivand said.

