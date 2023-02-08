(@FahadShabbir)

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The investigation into the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014 failed to identify the crew members of Buk missile system, from which the plane was shot down, and the reason behind this action, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday.

The Hague hosts on Wednesday a press conference on new findings from the JJIT regarding the 2014 downing of the MH17 plane in eastern Ukraine.

"As it is currently not possible to prove the identity of crew members of the Buk TELAR, and other concrete information about this is lacking, it cannot be ascertained why they fired a Buk missile at MH17, what their assignment was and what information they had when they fired," the JIT said in a statement.

The head of the National Criminal Investigation Department, Andy Kraag, said that as the investigation did not collect sufficient evidence, any other questions need to be sought in Russia.

"The JIT has investigated everything it can without the cooperation of the Russian authorities and without jeopardising people's safety. Any further evidence must be sought in the Russian Federation," Kraag said.