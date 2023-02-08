UrduPoint.com

Reason Why Crew Of Buk System Fired Missile At MH17 Unknown - Dutch Prosecutor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Reason Why Crew of Buk System Fired Missile at MH17 Unknown - Dutch Prosecutor's Office

The investigation into the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014 failed to identify the crew members of Buk missile system, from which the plane was shot down, and the reason behind this action, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday

HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The investigation into the crash of the MH17 plane in Donbas in 2014 failed to identify the crew members of Buk missile system, from which the plane was shot down, and the reason behind this action, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said on Wednesday.

The Hague hosts on Wednesday a press conference on new findings from the JJIT regarding the 2014 downing of the MH17 plane in eastern Ukraine.

"As it is currently not possible to prove the identity of crew members of the Buk TELAR, and other concrete information about this is lacking, it cannot be ascertained why they fired a Buk missile at MH17, what their assignment was and what information they had when they fired," the JIT said in a statement.

The head of the National Criminal Investigation Department, Andy Kraag, said that as the investigation did not collect sufficient evidence, any other questions need to be sought in Russia.

"The JIT has investigated everything it can without the cooperation of the Russian authorities and without jeopardising people's safety. Any further evidence must be sought in the Russian Federation," Kraag said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

27 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

28 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

42 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

22 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.