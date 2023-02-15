Reasons for EU Blacklisting Russia as Tax Jurisdiction Unclear - Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) EU decision add Russia on the "black list" of tax jurisdictions was taken without consultation with Moscow, the reasons for this decision are unclear, Moscow will continue to work on improving Russian tax legislation, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The decision to add Russia on the list of non-cooperating jurisdictions, the so-called 'black list' of the EU, was taken without consultation with us. We do not know the reasons for this decision," the statement says.

EU decision means that the EU member states will have the right to apply administrative and legal measures to Russia.

"Each EU state can choose to apply at least one measure among the list of these two types, while the application of all measures from the specified list at the same time is not mandatory," the ministry said.

"For our part, we note that the process of improving Russian tax legislation will continue. As before, we will introduce tax innovations related to improving tax administration and protecting the tax base from erosion, obtained both on the basis of an analysis of global experience and as a result of our own developments. Ultimately, the quality of the tax system is assessed by taxpayers and tax administrations of those countries that continue to work with us, and we will rely on their feedback in further work," it added.