UrduPoint.com

Reasons For Nord Stream Stoppage Still In Place, Just One Turbine Remains - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Reasons for Nord Stream Stoppage Still in Place, Just One Turbine Remains - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The reasons for the Nord Stream stoppage, which are Western sanctions, have not disappeared, everything rests on one turbine unit, Kremlni spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"One unit remained in operation, and it malfunctions, and breakdowns occur there. This leads to a halt in pumping (through the Nord Stream). Considering that the sanctions continue to work, given that they bring absolute confusion ” legal, practical, which is connected with the maintenance of all units, for now, the only thing we can hope for this single unit is that it will somehow be possible to put it in order," Peskov said.

He noted that due to sanctions, the possibility of reserving the unit has disappeared, and it needs serious maintenance.

"Now, because of the sanctions, these possibilities for redundancy have disappeared, and in fact everything rests on this one unit, which already needs serious maintenance," Peskov said.

Russia categorically rejects attempts to lay the blame for the suspension of the Nord Stream, the collective West is to blame for this, Peskov said.

"We see ongoing attempts to somehow place responsibility and blame for what is happening on us. We categorically reject these attempts and we insist that the collective West ” in this case, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom ” are to blame for that the situation has reached the point where it is now," Peskov said.

He added that Russia was doing this not "unfoundedly", but "appealing with specific facts" regarding specific turbines that are being repaired, that are being transported, and so on.

Related Topics

Russia Canada European Union Nord United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

31 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.