Reasons for Nord Stream Stoppage Still in Place, Just One Turbine Remains - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The reasons for the Nord Stream stoppage, which are Western sanctions, have not disappeared, everything rests on one turbine unit, Kremlni spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"One unit remained in operation, and it malfunctions, and breakdowns occur there. This leads to a halt in pumping (through the Nord Stream). Considering that the sanctions continue to work, given that they bring absolute confusion ” legal, practical, which is connected with the maintenance of all units, for now, the only thing we can hope for this single unit is that it will somehow be possible to put it in order," Peskov said.

He noted that due to sanctions, the possibility of reserving the unit has disappeared, and it needs serious maintenance.

"Now, because of the sanctions, these possibilities for redundancy have disappeared, and in fact everything rests on this one unit, which already needs serious maintenance," Peskov said.

Russia categorically rejects attempts to lay the blame for the suspension of the Nord Stream, the collective West is to blame for this, Peskov said.

"We see ongoing attempts to somehow place responsibility and blame for what is happening on us. We categorically reject these attempts and we insist that the collective West ” in this case, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom ” are to blame for that the situation has reached the point where it is now," Peskov said.

He added that Russia was doing this not "unfoundedly", but "appealing with specific facts" regarding specific turbines that are being repaired, that are being transported, and so on.