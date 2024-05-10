Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weekend

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 May, 2024)

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), a highlight in the UAE’s annual cultural calendar, has returned for its 15th edition.

Spanning 12 days and boasting over 1,500 activities, this festival runs until May 12 and promises an unforgettable experience at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Here are the reasons why SCRF this weekend is worth attending:

1.

Workshops for every interest: The festival buzzes with a plethora of workshops that cater to every age and interest. From coding and science to arts, dance, and even cookery, there’s an adventure waiting around every corner.

On Friday, for instance, you have furniture making and car making workshops. Mini Fashion shows allow children to design, sew, and display their creativity on the runway. Have a smashing good time at the Smash Room by breaking a collection of goodies such as plates to let off steam.

Dive into the daily agenda and find yourself spoiled for choice, making it tough to pick just one activity.

2.

A book haven: Books are the heart and soul of this festival. With contributions from more than 186 publishers, visitors have an unparalleled opportunity to explore vast genres, snap up new releases, and enjoy cosy reading nooks perfect for losing yourself in a good story.

3.

Engaging sessions for parents and caregivers: Navigating parenthood in the digital age comes with unique challenges. The festival offers specialised workshops aimed at helping parents and caregivers manage the digital landscape effectively.

Parents can head to the Cultural Forum or the Social Media cafe over the weekend to hear from experts including Dr Ahmed Bassiouni and Hamsa Younis on The Role of Family Counseling in Modifying the Behaviour of Children and Youth.

There will be sessions on The Importance of Libraries in Promoting Academic Success, and How AI can be used to deliver personalised learning.

4. Culinary delights and creative spaces: Every corner of the festival bursts with creativity and colour, creating a feast for the senses.

Let your curiosity lead the way as you explore vibrant halls filled with art and innovation. Don’t forget to indulge in an assortment of cookery programmes, such as, Divine Sushi Sandwich, Parfait blast, Pizza Muffins, Chinese Tea Workshop, South Asian and Middle Eastern Cuisines, and much more.

You can rub shoulders or learn from the best chefs during the weekend. Some of the popular chefs hosting workshops over the weekend include Omari McQueen, Imad Al Arnab, Natalia Samoilova, Zaynah Din and more.

Besides, there’s also an array of delicious food options available, from food trucks to gourmet kiosks, ensuring a treat for your taste buds as well as your spirit.

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is a haven for children, parents, and anyone with a youthful spirit or an appreciation for creativity.

Whether you come for the enthralling workshops, to indulge in literature, or simply to enjoy some quality family time, you’ll depart with a smile, enriched by the joy of shared stories and new discoveries.

Don’t miss the chance to create beautiful memories this weekend at a festival that celebrates the wonder of reading and the power of imagination.