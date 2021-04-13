Rebel attack in northern Chad 'under control': government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The situation in northern Chad is now "completely under control" after rebels entered the area on Sunday, the day of the country's presidential election, the government said.

The incursion by "several columns of heavily armed vehicles coming from Libya" happened at around 6:00 pm on Sunday in the Zouarke area in Tibesti province, around 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) north of the capital N'Djamena, government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene said in a statement.

But the rebels were chased and dispersed by the armed forces and "the government now assures the public that the situation is entirely under control," according to the statement released late Monday.

The Tibesti mountains near the Libyan frontier frequently see fighting between rebels and the army, and French air strikes were needed to stop an incursion there in early 2019.