Rebels drones attack energy fields in central Syria

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A fresh rebel drone attack targeted a gas field in central Syrian on Tuesday, causing fire and damage in the facilities, according to the state news agency SANA.

The drone fire targeted the al-Rayan gas field as well as the Ebla gas factory and the Homs Refinery in the central province of Homs, said the report.

Citing the Minister of Oil Ali Ghanem, the report said the attack happened at dawn Tuesday, adding that the maintenance workers embarked on fixing the damage after the fire was extinguished. The same facilities were targeted in December, 2019 by the rebels.

The targeting of energy sectors in Syria will negatively rebound on the livelihood of the Syrians, who are already feeling the pinch of cold with the electricity outages and the lack of cooking gas as well as the depreciation of the Syrian pound against the U.S. Dollar.