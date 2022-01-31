Rebels in Burkina Faso Appoint Their Leader as President - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Rebels who came to power after a military coup in Burkina Faso have appointed their leader, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as the country's president and the military's commander-in-chief, the Burkina24 news agency reported on Monday.

The rebel leaders made such a statement on national television, according to the news agency.