Rebels In Burkina Faso Appoint Their Leader As President - Reports

Rebels who came to power after a military coup in Burkina Faso have appointed their leader, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as the country's president and the military's commander-in-chief, the Burkina24 news agency reported on Monday

The rebel leaders made such a statement on national television, according to the news agency.

